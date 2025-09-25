Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Coventry City lock horns with Birmingham City in the seventh round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings with the same number of points.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a goalless draw at 2023-24 champions Leicester City last weekend. The Foxes dominated possession (59%) and had more shots on target (9-3), but a breakthrough wasn't to be as a share of the spoils ensued.

Following a third straight stalemate, the Sky Blues remain unbeaten in the Championship, being one of only two sides, the other being leaders Middlesbrough, with 10 points from six games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Chris Davies' Birmingham are fresh off a 1-0 home win over Swansea City a week ago. Despite being dominated on possession (49%) and having fewer shots on target (2-7), the Blues delivered the decisive blow in the fourth minute of stoppage time through Lyndon Dykes.

Snapping a two-game losing streak, the Blues find themselves eighth in the points table, behind Coventry and West Bromwich Albion on goal difference, with 10 points from six outings, winning three.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Birmingham Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Birmingham City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 65 meetings across competitions, Birmingham lead Coventry 25-20, including a 3-0 Championship home win in their last matchup in April 2024.

That win was the Blues' only one in eight meetings with Coventry - all in the Championship - losing three.

Coventry have won two of their last five home games across competitions, losing one.

Birmingham have won three of their last five competitive road outings, losing the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: D-D-D-L-W; Birmingham: W-L-L-L-W

Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction

Both sides aren't in the best of forms coming into their first showdown of the season, fizzling away after bright starts to the campaign.

In terms of head-to-head, Birmingham hold a narrow advantage, but Coventry have had the better of the Blues in recent meetings. Coventry are unbeaten in eight home games against Birmingham - winning four - since losing 1-0 in the Championship in October 2006.

After a slew of draws, expect Lampard's free-scoring Coventry to return to winning ways after losing their most recent meeting with Birmingham last year.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Birmingham City

Coventry City vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Both sides to score: No (Both teams haven't netted in their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Birmingham haven't scored in three of their last four games.)

