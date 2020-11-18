Coventry City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Two teams on a bit of a lull in Coventry City and Birmingham City go head-to-head in this Friday night clash.

Both have lost their last two games and as a result are in less than satisfactory positions in the table.

Coventry are just a point from the relegation zone, having been defeated in seven of their 11 games.

Birmingham have let their stern defensive guard slip in the last few matches before the international break and currently sit 17th in the table.

They will hope to claim a win over the Sky Blues to increase that six-point gap from the bottom three.

🔄 The @EFL has agreed to allow @SkyBetChamp clubs five substitutions from a list of nine for the remainder of the season.



The rule will come into play for our game against Coventry City this Friday. pic.twitter.com/vPNy3gifRe — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 18, 2020

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

These two meet in the league for the first time since 2012, when Coventry were in the second tier.

Coventry City beat the Blues in the League Cup later that year but they have failed to claim a win over their counterparts in a league game since 2009.

The Sky Blues lost on penalties the last time they encountered Birmingham, going out following a 2-2 draw in normal time during an FA Cup replay.

Overall, Coventry have won 17 games against Birmingham in their history but lost on 24 occasions.

There have been 16 draws between the two clubs since their first meeting in 1919.

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Team News

Fantaky Dabo is a doubt as he continues his return from a persistent injury, as is Gustavo Hamer who limped off feeling his Achilles in their game just before the international break.

Julien Dacosta has not played a minute for the hosts this season but boss Mark Robins hopes he will be fit enough for Friday.

However, Jordan Shipley will have sat out his self-isolation period after coming into contact with someone who had COVID-19 while Matty Godden is deemed fit enough for Coventry’s first game back from the international break.

Injured: Wes Jobello

Doubtful: Julien Dacosta, Fantaky Dabo

Suspended: None

The main news for Birmingham this week came off the field, when the club announced that former player and club coach Craig Gardner had left St Andrew’s.

This brought an end to his second spell at Birmingham, having won the 2011 League Cup with the Blues during his first stint.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

OFFICIALS: Oliver Langford will be the man in the middle of the Sky Blues clash with Birmingham City on Friday night. #PUSB



➡ https://t.co/LUM1XZaZLv pic.twitter.com/tjTrgrkKgW — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) November 18, 2020

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (5-3-2): Marko Marosi, Sam McCallum, Michael Rose, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Ryan Giles, Callum O’Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Jordan Shipley, Tyler Walker, Matt Godden

Birmingham City predicted XI (3-5-2): Neil Etheridge, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, Mikel San Jose, Maxime Colin, Jonathan Leko, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Gary Gardner, Ivan Sanchez, Lucas Jutkiewicz, Scott Hogan

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction

This will definitely be a tight one with both teams having a lot to lose going into the match.

The hosts have shown they can turn over a result when they perform well as a unit, although that hasn’t happened too often recently.

They have got a number of key personnel back but not everyone will be match-ready and Birmingham may capitalize on this. We expect this encounter to end in a draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Birmingham City