Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2022

Coventry City will host Blackburn Rovers at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 19 of the EFL Championship on Tuesday (November 1).

The visitors head into the midweek clash on an impressive four-game winning streak and will look to keep that run going.

Coventry were sent crashing down to earth on Saturday, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Blackpool. Before that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming ten points from a possible 12.

With 17 points from 15 games, Coventry are 22nd in the standings, level on points with 21st-placed Middlesbrough just outside the relegation zone.

Blackburn Rovers "It wasn't our best game but we managed to grind it out and graft for the win."



Match-winner





Match-winner @SamSzmodics believes #Rovers' hard work is paying off after a fourth successive victory.

Meanwhile, Blackburn continued their charge to the top of the standings with a slender 1-0 victory at Hull City last weekend. They have now won their last four outings, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Wigan Athletic on October 11.

With 33 points from 18 games, Blackburn are second in the ponts table, two points off leaders Burnley.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 41 meetings, Coventry boast a slight upper hand in this fixture.

Blackburn have picked up two fewer wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Blackburn are unbeaten in their last five games against Coventry, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in February 2009.

️ Whether at right-back or in midfield, the skipper never stopped running in yesterday's win!



#Rovers ️ Whether at right-back or in midfield, the skipper never stopped running in yesterday's win! ©️ Whether at right-back or in midfield, the skipper never stopped running in yesterday's win! 💪#Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/cxu2bVQgQh

Coventry have struggled at home, where they are winless in three of their last four games, losing twice and drawing one.

Blackburn head into Tuesday on a run of four wins, scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

While Coventry will look to return to winning ways, they face a Blackburn side who have hit their stride once again. The visitors head into the game as one of the most in-form teams in the division and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Blackburn Rovers

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Blackburn

Tip 2: First to score - Blackburn (Blackburn have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Coventry.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven games.)

