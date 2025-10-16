Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Coventry City lock horns with Blackburn Rovers in the tenth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are perched in opposite halves of the standings.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a commanding 5-0 win at struggling Sheffield Wednesday a fortnight ago. Four different men found the back of the net for the Sky Blues, including Brandon Thomas-Asante, who starred with a first-half brace at Hillborough.

The win, coupled with erstwhile leaders Middlesbrough's surprise 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth, catapulted Lampard's side atop the points table, with 19 points from nine games, winning a joint league-high five (also Boro).

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Blackburn are fresh off a 1-1 home draw with Stoke City just before the international break. Following a goalless first period at Ewood Park, Million Manhoef put the visitors in front four minutes into the second half.

However, the Rovers hit back through Augustus Kargbo eight minutes from time to salvage a share of the spoils. The stalemate snapped a two-game losing streak for Ismael's side, keeping them 21st in the standings, moving them out of the relegation zone, with seven points from eight games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Blackburn Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 47 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Blackburn 21-15, including a 2-0 Championship away win in their most recent matchup in January.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture - all in the Championship - winning four, including the last two.

Coventry are unbeaten at home this season, winning three of five games across competitions.

The Rovers have won two of their four road outings this campaign - all in the Championship - losing two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: W-W-W-D-D; Blackburn: D-L-L-W-L

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

The two sides have had markedly different starts to the campaign. While Coventry are flying atop the standings, Blackburn are languishing perilously close to the drop zone.

Moreover, the Sky Blues hold a head-to-head advantage in the fixture and have dominated recent meetings against the Rovers, going unbeaten in nine games since a 4-0 home loss in the Championship in October 2020.

Considering that Lampard's men haven't lost at home this campaign and their dominance in recent matchups against the Rovers, expect them to coast to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet (Lampard's side haven't conceded in four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Their last three meetings have had at least two goals.)

