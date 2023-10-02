Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4, 2023 

Coventry City host Blackburn Rovers at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday (October 4) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a tough start to their season and are falling behind in the race for playoff football. Coventry, though, returned to winning ways last weekend, beating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at the Loftus Road Stadium. They were comfortably three goals up before QPR scored in additional time.

Coventry are 14th in the league table with 11 points from nine games.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have also had a disappointing start to their campaign as they find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They lost 4-1 at home to leaders Leicester City on Sunday, marking their first competitive defeat to the Foxes since 2013.

The visitors are 18th in the standings, just one point behind Coventry, and will leapfrog them with maximum points.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 competitive meetings between the two teams, with Coventry leading 18-15.

Coventry are unbeaten in five games in the fixture.

Blackburn are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Blackburn have the joint-worst defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 20 times.

Coventry are one of four teams in the second tier this season yet to lose at home.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Coventry's latest result ended their six-game winless streak. They're unbeaten in their last eight home games.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have lost their last three Championship games and have won just two of their last eight across competitions. They have lost their last two away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry 2-1 Blackburn

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Blackburn's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)