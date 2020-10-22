Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers, two teams on a bit of a lull of late, go face-to-face this weekend.

After a positive start, Blackburn have lost pace after coming back from the international break and find themselves winless in three following their 3-1 loss to Watford last time out.

Coventry have not won in four matches and linger just two points above the drop zone.

The Sky Blues know a loss could confine them to the bottom three if results elsewhere go against them, whereas anything but a win for Blackburn would well and truly dampen the early-season fire they managed to work up.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Both teams play each other for the first time since 2017, although their last league fixture took place over 20 years ago when the hosts welcomed Blackburn to the West Midlands in the 1998-99 Premier League season.

Indeed, Saturday's game will be their first second-tier face-off since March 1967 and thus their first in the 'newly-branded' Championship.

Blackburn beat Coventry in their last visit, winning 3-1 in the League Cup, although that was their first win in any competition against the Sky Blues since 1997.

Coventry have triumphed over Blackburn 17 times and have lost on 14 occasions, drawing six times.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Coventry will still be without Gustavo Hamer as he sits out his three-match ban following his red card against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Injured: Julien Dacosta, Wes Jobello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gustavo Hamer

Harvey Elliot could retain his place in the starting XI following his loan move from Liverpool while Lewis Holtby could make another appearance after featuring in Tuesday's loss to Watford.

Injured: Lewis Travis, Bradley Dack, Elliott Bennett, Joe Rothwell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Marosi, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles , Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Liam Kelly, Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare, Mark Godden

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Kaminski, Joe Rankin-Costello, Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan, Amari'i Bell, Bradley Johnson, Lewis Holtby , Bradley Johnson, Harvey Elliot, Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong

🎥 WATCH:



Here's an alternative view of Jordan Shipley's first Championship strike! 😍 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/B0SscJkQC8 — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) October 21, 2020

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The Sky Blues showed their mettle in their last game, drawing 1-1 with Swansea City, and will go into this game against an out-of-form Blackburn side with a bit of gusto.

Blackburn, however, will be longing for a much-needed win and their desperation might just get them one.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers