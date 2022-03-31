Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers will square off in an EFL Championship matchday 40 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Derby County before the international break. Matthew Godden put the Sky Blues ahead in the 28th minute before Tom Lawrence equalized from the spot for the hosts in the 66th minute.

Blackburn Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Reading. Josh Laurent's strike in the 78th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeat dealt a blow to the Lancashire outfit's promotion aspirations. They dropped to sixth spot and are just two points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough, having played two more games.

Coventry City sit in 11th spot and have 55 points to show for their efforts in 38 matches, which puts them within touching distance of the top six.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 40 occasions in the past, with Coventry City having a marginally better record with 17 wins to their name. Eight previous matches ended in a share of the spoils, while Blackburn emerged triumphant on 15 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Coventry City form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers form guide: L-W-L-D-L

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Coventry City

Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles are all unavailable due to injuries, while Michael Rose is sidelined with COVID-19. Josi Jones is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles

Unavailable: Michael Rose

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Josi Jones

Blackburn Rovers

Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday, Daniel Ayala and Deyovaisio Zeefuik have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday, Daniel Ayala, Deyovaisio Zeefuik

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Ben Sheaf, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson; Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The two sides still have a shot at promotion, although their recent poor run of form leaves a lot to be desired. Blackburn have been especially poor on their travels and need to up the ante if they are to return to the top-flight after a decade away.

Goals have proven hard to come by for the two teams and we are backing the hosts to narrowly edge the contest.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers

