Coventry City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Coventry City and Blackpool will go head-to-head at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 18 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three games against the Seasiders and will look to continue in the same vein.

Coventry turned in a resilient team performance last weekend, fighting back from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United. Before that, they were on a three-game winning streak, scoring four goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Coventry's impressive turnaround has seen them move to 22nd place in the standings. They could rise as high as 16th with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Blackpool returned to winning ways on Saturday by seeing off Preston North End 4-2 at home. Before that, they were on a two-game winless run, picking up a draw and a loss. Blackpool are 18th in the standings, claiming 19 points from 16 games.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from their last 34 meetings, Blackpool have a superior record in this fixture.

Coventry have picked up 11 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Blackpool are winless in three games against Coventry, losing twice and claiming a draw since a 2-0 loss in January 2019.

Coventry head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games, claiming ten points from a possible 12.

Blackpool are without a win in their last four away games, losing and drawing twice apiece since a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town in September.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Prediction

With just two points separating Coventry and Blackpool in the bottom half of the standings, an end-to-end affair with both teams going all out against each other could ensue. Coventry head into the weekend in superb form and should do just enough to claim all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Blackpool

Coventry City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Blackpool’s last five games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

