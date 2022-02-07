Coventry City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Looking to pick up their fourth win in five EFL Championship games, Blackpool visit the Coventry Building Society Arena to face Coventry City on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game on a two-game losing streak and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Coventry City were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton in extra time.

Mark Robins’ men have now managed just one win from their last four games in all competitions, losing three matches in that time.

With 40 points from 27 games, Coventry City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors, albeit with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Blackpool returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Bristol City 3-1 on home turf.

This followed an impressive 1-1 draw with high-flying Fulham which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

However, Blackpool head into the game without a win in any of their last five games and will be looking to bring an end to this dry spell.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

With 17 wins from their last 33 encounters, Blackpool boast a superior record in the history of this fixture. Coventry City have picked up 11 wins in that time, while five games have ended all square.

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Blackpool Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Coventry City vs Blackpool Team News

Coventry City

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Chris Maxwell, Reece James, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward and Mathew Virtue have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Reece James

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter, Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn; Viktor Gyokeres

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw; Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Richard Keogh, Dujon Sterling; Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Josh Bowler; Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine

Coventry City vs Blackpool Prediction

With both sides level on points just inside the bottom half of the table, we expect a cagey affair on Tuesday. We predict the spoils will be shared in this one, with both sides scoring one goal apiece.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Blackpool

Edited by Peter P