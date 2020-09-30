Coventry City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City will be pleased with their start to life back in the Championship, having registered four points in their first three games.

They drew 0-0 with Barnsley last time out, keeping their first clean sheet of the campaign which is something that will have pleased Mark Robins.

Bournemouth will be pleased with how they have done too, with Jason Tindall’s men yet to be beaten in the league thus far and sitting fourth in the Championship table going into this one.

The Cherries are now unbeaten in their last 16 second-tier games and will be confident of keeping this run going on Friday evening.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Head-to-head

These two meet for the first time since February 2016 when both outfits were in League One.

Coventry won that day, stretching their winning streak against the South Coast club to four matches.

In fact, Bournemouth have not beaten the Sky Blues since March 1964 in the old Division 3 when they were known as Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic.

This will be just the second time that Coventry host Bournemouth since the turn of the century, and their first as a Championship club.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Team News

Robins will be without Liam Kelly, Julien Dacosta and Wes Jobello, who are all out nursing injuries.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Julien Dacosta and Wes Jobello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tindall revealed that David Brooks missed last week’s game against Norwich after developing “fever-like” symptoms before Saturday but he has since tested negative for COVID-19 and should be available for selection once again.

Josh King returned to the fold last weekend amid talks of a potential move to Manchester United.

Lloyd Kelly is injured for the Cherries and Mark Travers remains a doubt after suffering a knock in the side’s League Cup tie with Manchester City.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Marosi, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles, Jordan Shipley, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo, Jamie Allen, Callum O'Hare, Mark Godden

Bournemouth predicted XI (3-4-3): Asmir Begovic , Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Adam Smith, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Arnaut Groeneveld, David Brooks, Dominic Solanke

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Coventry will be content with how they have faired so far this season but will do well to come away with all three points this Saturday.

Bournemouth are stacked with quality throughout and, given the form they are in at the moment, it’s hard to see anything other than a win for the Cherries.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Bournemouth