Coventry City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues next week and will see Coventry City host Bournemouth at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday.

Coventry City took another step forward in their pursuit of the playoffs in their last game. The Sky Blues picked up a dramatic 4-2 comeback win over Birmingham City on Friday, bouncing back from a two-goal deficit to secure maximum points.

Coventry City sit ninth in the Championship standings with 62 points from 42 games. They will be looking to continue their winning run on Monday in what is a tight race for promotion.

Bournemouth's struggles in front of goal continued on Friday as they played out a 0-0 draw against Middlesbrough. Jefferson Lerma had the biggest chance to break the deadlock in the second half but could only hit the crossbar.

The Cherries remain second in the league with 74 points from 40 games. They will be targeting victory this weekend as they look to cement automatic promotion to the top-flight.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

There have been 52 meetings between Coventry City and Bournemouth. The hosts have won 23 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. In total, 11 of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November, with that game ending 2-2.

Coventry City Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Bournemouth Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Team News

Coventry City

Fankaty Dabo picked up an injury last time out and is a doubt for Monday's game. Jake Clarke-Salter and Matt Godden are both injured, while Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles are both out with COVID-19.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Matt Godden

Doubtful: Fankaty Dabo

Unavailable: Jordan Shipley, Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

David Brooks remains out with cancer while Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Morgan Rogers and Jordan Zemura are all injured.

Injured: Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Morgan Rogers, Jordan Zemura

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David Brooks

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Ethan Laird; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Coventry City are on a run of back-to-back wins. They have, however, won just one of their last five home league games and will be looking to improve their home form starting on Monday.

Bournemouth are winless and goalless in their last three games. They last went on a barren run this long between April and May last year. They are winless in their last two away games and may have to settle for a point next week.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Bournemouth

