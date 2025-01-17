Oxford United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January, 2025

Oxford United take on Blackburn Rovers in the 27th round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.

Gary Rowett's Oxford are coming off a 1-1 home draw in the Championship at bottom side Plymouth Argyle. Will Vaulks' 44th-minute opener for the newly promoted side was cancelled out by Plymouth's Rami Al Hajj 19 minutes later as the two teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Following the stalemate, the U's remain 17th in the points table, with 29 points from 26 games, winning seven.

Meanwhile, John Eustace's Blackburn are fresh off a 3-0 home win over Portsmouth in the Championship in midweek. Makhtar Gueye, Callum Brittain and Andreas Weimann scored after the break, propelling Eustace's side to fifth in the standings, with 42 points from 26 games, winning 12, snapping a four-game winless run.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Oxford-Blackburn Championship clash at Kassam Stadium:

Oxford United vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 29 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Oxford 12-7, including a 2-1 home win in the Championship, in their last meeting in August 2024.

The Rovers are unbeaten in seven games across competitions in the fixture, winning five, including the last four.

Oxford have two wins and as many losses in their last five home games, all in the Championship.

The Rovers have five wins in their last seven road outings across competitions, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Oxford: D-L-D-W-W; Blackburn: W-W-L-D-L

Oxford United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Blackburn are in the promotion play-off places, Oxford are hovering just above the drop zone as they look to stay afloat in their first Championship campaign in more than two decades.

In terms of head-to-head, Blackburn hold a clear advantage, losing only once in 15 meetings across competitions, winning eight. The Rovers are also in superior overall form, winning their last two games without conceding. Hence, expect Eustace's side to take a comfortable win.

Prediction: Oxford 0-2 Blackburn

Oxford United vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last two games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last six meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

