Coventry City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Coventry City will host Burnley at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in the 40th round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that would boost their chances of ensuring playoff qualification in the final weeks of the season.

Ad

Coventry returned to action on the wrong note, losing 3-1 to league leaders Sheffield United but will be keen to bounce back and finish the season strong. The hosts, who are now sat in fifth place, have shot up the league table over the past few months, winning 10 of their last 13 league games but could fall as low as eighth-place should they fail to get a result this weekend.

Burnley extended their outstanding unbeaten league streak to 26 games with a 1-0 win over Bristol City on their return from the international break, featuring a first-half free-kick from Zian Flemming. Scott Parker's side, who sit third in the table, are only two points off the top and will fancy their chances of securing direct promotion with just five games to go.

Ad

Trending

Coventry City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 48 previous occasions going into this weekend’s game. Coventry have won 12 of those matches, and 14 have ended in draws while Burnley have won the remaining 22.

The visitors are unbeaten in the last six editions of this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three games in this fixture.

The first leg of this fixture this season ended in a 2-0 win to Burnley in November 2024.

Coventry have scored the same number of goals as league leaders Sheffield (56) but have conceded more goals (51) than any other side in the promotion playoff spots.

Burnley have by far the best defensive record in the Championship this season with only 11 goals conceded after 39 games played.

Ad

Coventry City vs Burnley Prediction

The two teams are closely matched going into the weekend clash. The Sky Blues will be satisfied with a draw but will need to be at their best offensively to get a result against a side with an outstanding defensive record.

The Clarets are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game but may have to settle for a point against a side who have been brilliant on home turf of late.

Ad

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Burnley

Coventry City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback