Coventry City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022 

Coventry City will host Burnley on matchday 14 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at Bristol City on Tuesday. Burnley, meanwhile, also settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Stoke City at home. Second-half strikes from Connor Roberts and Harrison Clarke ensured that the points were shared at Turf Moor.

The draw saw the Clarets drop to fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 12 games. Coventry, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the pile with seven points and are five points away from safety; they have three games in hand, though.

Coventry City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 48 times before. Burnley have been by far the better team with 23 wins to Coventry's 13.

The two teams haven't clashed in over a decade. Their last meeting in April 2012 ended in a 1-1 draw.

Burnley's draw with Swansea was the fifth time this season they were left with a point after taking the lead. They have also conceded the next goal after going ahead in five straight games, recovering to win just one and drawing the other four.

Burnley have conceded exactly once in their last five away league games.

Burnley have lost eight points after the 75th minute, a league-high in the Championship this season.

Coventry City vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley have not had the start to the Championship they would have expected following their relegation last season. A major issue plaguing Vincent Kompany's side has been a loss in concentration late on and inability to protect their lead.

Coventry will look to pounce on that frailty, with the Sky Blues playing only their third home game of the season owing to an unplayable pitch earlier in the campaign.

Games involving Burnley tend to produce late goals, and the trend should continue in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Burnley

Coventry City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1- Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - A goal to be scored between the 75th and 90th minute

