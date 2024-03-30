Coventry City vs Cardiff City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2024 

Coventry City host Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday (April 1) in the Championship.

The hosts beat relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town 3-1 in their last game. Ellis Simms scored a first-half brace before Haji Wright sealed the points in stoppage time. Coventry are seventh in the league table with 60 points.

Cardiff, meanwhile, lost 2-0 to Sunderland last time out, falling to a second straight home defeat to the Black Cats. Adil Aouchiche opened the scoring from the spot in the 12th minute before Jobe Bellingham sealed the win 15 minutes later, leaving Cardiff in 11th with 53 points.

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Coventry and Cardiff, who lead 24-21.

Coventry have won one of their last four games in the fixture.

Cardiff are without a clean sheet in three games.

The Sky Blues have scored 64 goals in the second tier this season, the highest by any team outside the playoff spots.

Only two of Coventry's 10 league defeats this season have come at home.

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Coventry are on a four-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games across competitions. They have lost once at home since November.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going unbeaten in five games. They have lost five of their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry 2-0 Cardiff

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last five matchups.)