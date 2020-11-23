Coventry City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City will host Cardiff City on Wednesday, with three points at stake on matchday 13 of the EFL Championship.

Both sides come into the clash on the back of draws. The hosts played out a goalless stalemate at home to Birmingham City, while Cardiff came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

It ends level at The Den.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/fMqP4r9LpP — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) November 21, 2020

Coventry City occupy 15th spot on the standings, with 14 points from 12 matches, while their opponents are 21st, one place above the relegation zone.

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Head-to-Head

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides and Cardiff City have the slightly better record.

The Welsh side were victorious on 21 occasions, drawing 12, while Coventry City picked up a win on 18 previous occasions.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in the first round of the 2014-15 League Cup when an early strike from Guido Burgstaller and a late own goal gave Cardiff City a 2-1 away victory.

Coventry City form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Cardiff City form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City will be without three players due to injury, as Julien Da Costa (ankle), Matt Godden (foot), and Jodi Jones (ACL) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension concerns for Mark Robins.

Injuries: Julien Da Costa, Matt Godden, Jodi Jones

Suspension: None

Cardiff City

The visitors also have three players sidelined through injury. Lee Tomlin (groin), Jordi Osei-Tutu and Gregory Cunningham (both hamstring) will all sit out the fixture.

There are no suspension concerns for the The BlueBirds.

Injuries: Jordi Osei-Tutu, Gregory Cunningham, Lee Tomlin

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Cardiff CityPredicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Marosi; Sam McCallum, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo; Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer; Tyler Walker

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Smithies; Joe Bennett, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Leandro Bacuna; Junior Hoilett, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Harry Wilson; Robert Glatzel, Kieffer Moore

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Prediction

The two teams have not exactly set the Championship alight with their performances, although Coventry City have fared far worse.

The Sky Blues gained promotion from League One last term but have struggled on their return to the Championship, with just one win earned from their last 10 games.

Cardiff City are likely to pile more misery on Coventry City with a narrow victory, although the hosts will fancy their chances against a side that have not been overly impressive this season.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Cardiff City