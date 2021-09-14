Coventry City vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures on Wednesday as Coventry City take on Cardiff City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Both sides picked up impressive wins over the weekend and will be looking to carry on with that momentum.

Coventry City returned to winning ways last Saturday when they saw off Middlesbrough 2-0 on home turf.

Following a drab first half, goals from Viktor Gyökeres and Martyn Waghorn after the break handed the Sky Blues all three points.

Mark Robins’ men have now picked up three wins from their last four outings with the 2-0 defeat at QPR being the only exception.

Cardiff City, on the other hand, ended their run of two games without a win last time out when they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 away from home.

After falling behind to Lewis Grabban’s 23rd-minute opener, the Bluebirds upped the ante and turned the game on its head through a brace from Rubin Colwill.

Prior to that, Mick McCarthy’s side lost 2-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bristol City.

With 11 points from six games, Cardiff City are currently eighth in the EFL Championship table, one point and two places behind Coventry City.

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

Cardiff City have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from their previous 53 encounters. Coventry City, meanwhile, have picked up three fewer wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Team News

Coventry City

The hosts will be without Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Cardiff City

The visitors will be without Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Tomlin Lee, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Callum O'Hare; Martyn Waghorn, Viktor Gyokeres

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Coventry City vs Cardiff City Prediction

Both sides will head into the game in high spirits following their respective performances over the weekend.

They have also enjoyed a solid start to the new season and we predict the spoils will be shared as they are evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Cardiff City

