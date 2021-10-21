Coventry City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City and Derby County square off at the Ricoh Arena on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

The Sky Blues are looking to bounce back from a loss to Preston North End in their last game, their second in four league games.

Tyler Walker gave the visitors the lead at the stroke of half-time but the Lilywhites struck twice after the break through Patrick Bauer and Emil Riis Jakobsen to secure a 2-1 comeback win.

With third-placed West Brom also losing, Coventry missed a chance to move above them and remain in fourth with 23 points from 13 games.

Derby, meanwhile, are looking to rebuild following their point deduction, going their last four games unbeaten.

However, the Rams have played out a draw in their last three consecutive games, failing to score in two of them.

There are improvements in the side but as long as they can't win, Wayne Rooney's side will remain mired in the relegation zone.

Coventry City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Derby County have won 32 of their previous 81 clashes in history, losing 29 times.

But at their last meeting, which came in March this year, Coventry City eked out a narrow 1-0 win at home.

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Derby County Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Coventry City vs Derby County Team News

Coventry City

The Sky Blues do not have any known injuries at the moment.

So barring any late fitness issues, manager Mark Robins might keep the same XI despite losing to Preston.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City @Coventry_City 🎥 WATCH:It was a second in as many games for Tyler Walker last night, as he scored his third of the season in all comps. #PUSB Sponsored by @GenesisJobs 🎥 WATCH:It was a second in as many games for Tyler Walker last night, as he scored his third of the season in all comps. #PUSBSponsored by @GenesisJobs https://t.co/qd6c6oBKDX

Derby County

Krystian Bielik is a long-term absentee for the Rams, while Craig Forsyth and striker Sam Baldock, both of whom also missed their last clash, are unlikely to return.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Craig Forsyth, Sam Baldock

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Coventry City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Coventry City (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Tyler Walker.

Derby County (4-2-3-1): Ryan Allsop; Nathan Byrne, Phil Jagielka, Curtis Davies, Lee Buchanan; Max Bird, Graeme Shinnie; Jason Knight, Ravel Morrison, Kamil Jozwiak; Tom Lawrence.

Coventry City vs Derby County Prediction

Derby County are the draw specialists of the season, despite languishing at the foot of the table.

Coventry aren't firing at all cylinders currently either and their upcoming clash might also end in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Derby County

