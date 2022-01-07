Coventry City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Coventry City and Derby County kick off their FA Cup campaign on Saturday when they lock horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in each of their last three games against the visitors and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Coventry City continued to wobble in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Millwall last time out.

Mark Robins’ men have now failed to taste victory in each of their last six games. They have picked up four draws and lost twice since a 3-2 win over Bristol City on November 6.

The slump in form has seen Coventry City drop to 10th place in the Championship table, level on 34 points with Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, Derby County maintained their fine run of results. They fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw in the last four minutes of regular time against Reading last Monday.

After a poor start to the season, Wayne Rooney’s side have improved in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four games, claiming three wins and one draw.

The Rams will now look to keep the juggernaut rolling and end their three-game winless run against Coventry City and keep their cup run alive.

Coventry City vs Derby County Head-To-Head

Coventry City head into the game with an upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 92 meetings between the sides. Derby County have picked up 21 wins, while 32 games have ended all square.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Derby County Form Guide: D-W-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Derby County Team News

Coventry City

The hosts will be without the services of Martyn Waghorn and Gustavo Hamer, who have been sidelined through shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Martyn Waghorn, Gustavo Hamer

Suspended: None

Derby County

The visitors will take to the pitch without Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Krystian Bielik, Lee Buchanan

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Craig Forsyth, Curtis Davies, Phil Jagielka, Nathan Byrne; Liam Thompson, Max Bird; Kamil Jóźwiak, Jason Knight, Tom Lawrence; Luke Plange

Coventry City vs Derby County Prediction

Looking at past meetings between the two sides, we expect a cagey and fiercely contested affair with little goalmouth action. However, we are tipping the hosts to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Derby County

Edited by Shardul Sant