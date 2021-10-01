Coventry City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The Championship returns this weekend and will see Coventry City host Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Coventry City were promoted to the Championship last season after nine years away. They finished in a modest 16th-place but have begun this campaign in much more impressive fashion.

Coventry City were defeated 5-0 by Luton Town in their last game, ending a run of four games without defeat. Mark Robin's side sit fourth in the Championship table with 19 points, just three behind West Bromwich Albion at the top of the table. The Sky Blues will be hoping they can return to winning ways at the weekend.

Fulham returned to winning ways last time out as they beat Swansea City 3-1 courtesy of a first-half hat-trick from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The London club had failed to win any of their three games prior and will be delighted to have picked up all three points against Swansea City.

Fulham sit third in the Championship with 20 points from 10 games. They have scored the most goals in the competition with 22. They will be looking to build on their latest win when they face Coventry City on Saturday.

Coventry City vs Fulham Head-to-Head

There have been 37 meetings between Coventry City and Fulham in the past. Coventry City have won 12 of those games while Fulham have won 16 of them. Nine of their matchups have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the sides came back in 1982 in a cup clash which ended goalless.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Fulham Form Guide: W-D-L-W-L

Coventry City vs Fulham Team News

Coventry City

Josh Eccles is the only injury absentee from the Coventry City camp ahead of their game at the weekend. Fankaty Dabo has served his three-game suspension and is back in the squad.

Injured: Josh Eccles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham

Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney, Fabio Carvalho and Kenny Tete all remain out with injuries and will miss Saturday's game.

Joe Bryan is a doubt for the game after picking up a knock against Swansea City on Wednesday.

Injured: Terrence Kongolo, Tom Cairney, Fabio Carvalho, Kenny Tete

Doubtful: Joe Bryan

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paulo Gazzaniga; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Denis Odoi; Harrison Reed, Jean Michael Seri; Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Reid, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Coventry City vs Fulham Prediction

The game at the weekend features two teams who have been impressive in the Championship so far. Fulham have, however, been shaky lately with two wins in their last six games while Coventry City have lost just one of their last five.

The points should be shared this weekend.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Fulham

