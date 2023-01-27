Coventry City vs Huddersfield Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2023

Huddersfield Town and Coventry City will battle for three points in a rescheduled EFL Championship matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 4-2 defeat against Norwich City at this same venue last weekend. Kieran Dowell scored and provided an assist to guide the Canaries to all three points.

Huddersfield Town shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Hull City a fortnight ago. Michal Helik's 21st-minute strike put them ahead but Oscar Estupinan leveled matters deep into injury time to share the spoils.

The draw left them in the relegation zone. The Terriers sit in 22nd spot with 26 points to their name, three points away from safety. Coventry City occupy the 15th spot, having garnered 35 points from 27 matches.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 20th meeting between the two sides. Huddersfield Town lead 9-5, while five games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2022 when Huddersfield claimed a 2-1 away victory.

Coventry City have scored first in seven of their last nine league home games.

Coventry City are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Three of the last four head-to-head clashes between the two sides ended in a share of the spoils.

Four of Huddersfield Town's last five away matches have witnessed goals at both ends.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Coventry City have fallen off the pace in the race for the top six, having gone six games without a win in all competitions. Their porous defense has played a major part in their struggles, with 13 goals conceded in this six-game winless run. The Sky Blues have also failed to find their bearing at the other end, with just 29 goals scored all season long.

Huddersfield Town have been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, with their form seeing them move off the foot of the table. They are now three points away from safety and have a game in hand following the postponement of their trip to Blackpool last weekend.

We are backing Coventry City to claim a narrow victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

