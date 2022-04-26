Coventry City vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City will host Huddersfield Town in the penultimate round of EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Coventry's last chance to sneak into the playoffs went amiss as they could only draw their game against West Brom. The result, coupled with a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth the previous week, has meant that even if they manage to win their remaining two games, they will be out of playoff contention.

Their rivals, on the other hand, have booked their place in the playoffs and will look to finish the regular season on a high.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head

Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides. Coventry City have picked up five wins in that time, while four games have ended all square.

The last time they met each other, the game ended in a stalemate.

The recent record overwhelmingly favors the visitors, who are unbeaten in their last five league outings.

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: W-W-D-W-W

Coventry City Form Guide: D-L-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Coventry City

The visitors remain without the services of Jake Clarke-Salter and Martyn Waghorn, who have both been sidelined through injuries. Gustavo Hamer is a doubt after his injury in the last game.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Gustavo Hamer

Huddersfield Town

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo and Pipa, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Jordan Rhodes, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo, Pipa

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Naby Sarr; Harry Toffolo, Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

This happens to be one of those insignificant ties to be played out in the final weeks of the EFL Championship. Neither of the teams, at this point, have much to prove.

Huddersfield's prime focus will be on the playoffs after they conceded second spot to Bournemouth, who have two games in hand compared to the visitors.

A win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Huddersfield Town

