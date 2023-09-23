Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2023 

Coventry City host Huddersfield Town at the Coventry Building City Arena in the EFL Championship on Monday (September 25).

The hosts have endured a sluggish start to their league campaign. Coventry lost 3-2 to Cardiff City in their last game, conceding the opener inside 10 minutes. Coventry are 19th in the points table with seven points from as many games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had a slow start to the campaign. They drew 2-2 with Stoke City in their last game. Matthew Pearson and Jack Rudoni got on the scoresheet in either half to earn the Terriers a hard-fought point. Huddersfield are 17th in the standings. They're just one point above Coventry.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 competitive meetings between the two sides, with Coventry trailing 9-7.

Coventry have lost just one of their last eight games in the fixture.

Huddersfield are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Coventry are one of five teams in the second tier this season yet to lose at home.

Huddersfield have scored eight goals in the league this season, the joint-third-fewest in the competition.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Coventry are on a five-game winless streak, drawing four. They are, however, unbeaten in their last seven home games.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after going winless in five. They have, however, had mixed results on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry 1-0 Huddersfield

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the Sky Blues' last five home games.)