Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Coventry City will take on Huddersfield Town in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Coventry are coming off a 3-2 defeat to Millwall last weekend, ending the game with ten men. Their midweek fixture against Wigan got postponed. Huddersfield, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 defeat to much-fancied Norwich. Two early goals and a Tom Lees red card condemned the Terriers to their third defeat in four games.

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Huddersfield boast a superior record this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 17 meetings. Coventry have picked up five wins in this period, while four games have ended all square.

Coventry form guide (all competitions): L-D

Huddersfield form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Coventry

Marcel Hilbner is out of action till October owing to a ligament fracture. Gustavo Hamer was suspended following his red card against Millwall and will not feature this weekend.

Injured: Marcel Hilbner

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gustavo Hamer

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield

The visitors have no injury concerns. Tom Lees, though, will not participate owing to his red card in the last game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Lees

Unavailable: None

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XIs

Coventry (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore; Jonathan Panzo, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Jake Bidwell, Ben Sheaf, Matt Godden, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare, Kasey Palmer; Viktor Gyokeres.

Huddersfield (4-1-4-1): Lee Nicholls, Ollie Turton, Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Yuta Nakayama, Josh Ruffels, Jonathan Hogg, Sorba Thomas, Jon Russell, Duane Holmes, Josh Koroma, Danny Ward

Coventry City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Coventry have only played two games so far and find themselves at the bottom of the division. This game promises to be a good one, as an out-of-form Huddersfield side visit the Pirelli Stadium.

Both teams will be desperate for a win, especially the visitors, who have picked up a solitary win in their first four. The hosts, meanwhile, will look to get out of the relegation zone this week

In what looks like a clash between two evely matched teams, Huddersfield should emerge triumphant.

Prediction: Coventry 1-2 Huddersfield

