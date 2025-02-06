Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Coventry City will welcome Ipswich Town to Coventry Building Society Arena in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. The hosts defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4-3 on penalties in the previous round and Ipswich eased past Bristol Rovers 3-0 last month.

Coventry City saw their winning streak end after four games on Wednesday as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Leeds United in the EFL Championship. They failed to score for the first time in 2025 and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form, suffering four consecutive defeats. They hosted Southampton in the Premier League last week and suffered a 2-1 loss. Liam Delap equalized in the 31st minute but Paul Onuachu scored a late match-winner for Southampton in the 87th minute.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 90 times in all competitions. Ipswich have the upper hand in these meetings with 40 wins. Coventry have 25 wins and 25 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Championship last season when the visitors secured a league double, recording 2-1 home and away wins.

They will meet for the second time in the FA Cup and the hosts had registered a 2-1 away win in the second round replay in the 2019 edition of the competition after the first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

Coventry City have won four of their last five games, keeping three clean sheets.

Ipswich Town have won just one of their six games in 2025, with that win registered in the FA Cup third round last month.

Ipswich are unbeaten in their last five away games in this fixture, with three ending in draws.

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Prediction

The Sky Blues have lost just one of their last nine home games across all competitions. They have scored 14 goals in that period and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. They are winless in their last five home games in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

Frank Lampard will be without the services of captain Ben Sheaf, who just resumed training earlier this week. Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clark are also not an option for this match.

The Tractor Boys are on a four-game losing streak, conceding 14 goals while scoring just twice, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their 12 away games this season. Nonetheless, they won their two Championship meetings against the hosts last season and will look to build on that form.

Wesley Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Christian Walton, Samuel Szmodics, and Conor Chaplin are sidelined with injuries. On-loan winger Julio Enciso is not eligible to feature here.

While Ipswich head into the match in poor form, they have a good recent record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Ipswich Town

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

