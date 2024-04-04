Coventry City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Coventry City take on Leeds United in the 41st round of games in the Championship on Saturday.

Mark Robins' Coventry are coming off a 2-1 home defeat to Cardiff City in their previous outing. Ellis Simms put the hosts in front after 22 minutes, but Liam Kitching scored either side of the break as Cardiff took all three points.

The defeat left the Sky Blues in seventh place in the standings, with 60 points from 39 games, four behind sixth-placed Norwich City (64), with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke's Leeds are coming off a rousing 3-1 home win over Hull City in their previous outing. After Sam Bryan's ninth-minute opener was cancelled out by Fabio Carvalho 25 minutes later, Crysencio Summerville put the hosts in front from the spot two minutes from time.

In the seventh minute of stoppage time, with Hull pouring forward for a late equaliser, Daniel James confirmed Leeds' win. The Whites remain only a point behind leaders Ipswich Town (87) with six games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Leeds Championship clash:

Coventry City vs Leeds United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 84 previous meetings, Leeds hold a commanding 43-18 lead.

Coventry have just one win in their last six clashes with the Whites, losing thrice (on the trot).

The Sky Blues have four wins in their last six home games, losing twice.

Leeds have four wins in their last six road outings, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: L-W-W-W-W; Leeds: W-D-W-W-W

Coventry City vs Leeds United prediction

Both teams have had impressive campaigns, especially Leeds, who are close to Premier League promotion without going through the promotion playoffs.

Coventry's defeat to Cardiff snapped a four-game winning streak, complicating their push for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, Leeds are unbeaten in six games, winning four, keeping themselves firmly in a rousing three-horse title battle.

Leeds have dominated their head-to-head with Coventry recently but are winless in three games. Nevertheless, considering their better form than the hosts, expect a win for Farke's side.

Pick: Coventry City 0-2 Leeds

Cardiff City vs Leeds United betting tips

Tip-1: Leeds to win

Tip 2: Leeds to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They have had three shutouts in their last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have produced at least two goals.)