Coventry City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Coventry City will entertain league leaders Leicester City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions and made it two wins on the trot last Saturday, recording a commanding 6-2 win over Oxford United in the FA Cup third round. In their previous league outing, they recorded a 3-1 away win over Middlesbrough on New Year's Day, thanks to Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's brace and Haji Wright's 58th-minute goal.

The visitors are undefeated in their last 11 games across all competitions and head into the match on a three-game winning run. Goals from Cesare Casadei, Tom Cannon, and Ricardo Pereira helped them record a 3-2 win over Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday.

They have opened up a 10-point lead over second-placed Ipswich Town in the league standings, thanks to a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on New Year's Day.

Coventry City vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the M69 derby and will meet for the 88th time across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 38 wins. The hosts have got the better of their eastern rivals 25 times and 24 games have ended in draws.

Leicester are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording three wins on the spin. They last met in the Championship campaign opener in August, with Leicester City recording a 2-1 home win.

Coventry City have lost just once at home in the Championship this season.

The hosts have just one win in their last 17 meetings against the visitors, with that triumph coming in the EFL Championship in 2008.

Coventry City vs Leicester City Prediction

The Singers have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in their last 12 games across all competitions. They registered a 6-2 win in the FA Cup last week, scoring six goals for the first time since May 2021.

Coming to the team news, head coach Mark Robins will welcome back defender Liam Kitching to the squad after a three-game ban. Their top-scorer Haji Wright missed the FA Cup match through an adductor issue and is facing a race against time to prove fitness ahead of the derby.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last 10 Championship games, recording eight wins. They have suffered just one defeat in their travels this season in the league. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts and will be hopeful of another positive outcome.

Kasey McAteer and Jamie Vardy continue to be sidelined with their respective injuries and Wilfred Ndidi joined them on the treatment with a muscle injury. Patson Daka and Harry Souttar are on international duty while Kelechi Iheanacho has shaken off an injury scare and is set to join Nigeria for the 2023 AFCON.

Thomas Cannon has scored in his last two starts for the Foxes and should get the green light from head coach Enzo Maresca to lead the lineup here.

While both teams have been in good touch, winning their two games in 2024, Leicester have the better record in the head-to-head record and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-3 Leicester City

Coventry City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to score or assist any time - Yes