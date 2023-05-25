Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Coventry City face Luton Town at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday (May 27) in the Championship playoff final.

The Sky Blues have had a remarkable campaign and are looking to crown it with a promotion to the Premier League. They beat Middlesbrough in the playoffs semifinals, playing out a goalless draw in the first leg before winning 1-0 in the second, via a second-half strike from Gustavo Hamer.

Coventry last played top-flight football in the 2000-01 season but are now close to a return to the top division.

Luton, meanwhile, beat Sunderland in the semifinals. After losing the first leg 2-1, squandering an early lead, they picked up a hard-fought 2-0 win, via goals from the defensive duo of Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer.

The Hatters made to the promotion playoffs last season but were knocked out of the semifinals by Huddersfield Town. They have surmounted that hurdle this season and will hope to go all the way.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 meetings between the two teams. Coventry have won 41 and lost 28.

The Hatters are unbeaten in nine games in the fixture since 2018.

The Sky Blues are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Luton ended the regular season with the joint-second-best defensive record after conceding 39 goals.

Only seven of Coventry's 18 league wins during the regular season came away from home.

Rob Edwards' men picked up 41 points away from home this season. Only champions Burnley (47) picked up more.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction

Coventry are on a nine-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last 19 games. They have struggled in this fixture recently, though.

Meanwhile, Luton's second-leg triumph in the semifinals snapped a three-game winless run. They have shown solidity away from home this season, and that could spur them to a win here.

Prediction: Coventry 0-1 Luton

Coventry City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Luton

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last six matchups.)

