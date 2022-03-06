Coventry City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The Championship continues this week and will see Coventry City host Luton Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night.

Coventry City have had mixed results of late with four wins, four losses and two draws in their last 10 league games. They were beaten 3-1 by Swansea City in their last game and had goalscoring opportunities to pick up a better result but failed to convert them.

The home team sit 11th in the Championship standings with 51 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play later this week.

Luton Town put out an impressive performance against Premier League powerhouse Chelsea in the FA Cup last week but were knocked out after losing 3-2.

They suffered the same fate in their league clash at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough despite creating the bulk of the chances.

The Hatters sit eighth in the league table with 54 points from 34 games. They will now be looking to shake off their recent results and pick up the win when they travel to Coventry on Tuesday.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 85 meetings between Coventry City and Luton Town. The hosts have won 41 of those games, while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in an explosive league clash earlier in the season, which Luton Town won 5-0.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Luton Town Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Coventry City vs Luton Town Team News

Coventry City

Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly are both injured, while Fankaty Dabo is expected to return to the side after missing the last game with a suspension.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

The visitors endured a tough outing at the weekend with all three of their substitutions being injury-related. Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell and Gabriel Osho all came off injured and are expected to join Jed Steer and Sonny Bradley on the injury list. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is recovering from an injury and is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jed Steer, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell, Gabriel Osho

Doubtful: Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Todd Kane, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Jake Bidwell; Ian Maatsen, Jamie Allen; Viktor Gyokeres

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Palmer; Dan Potts, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer; James Bree, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury, Amari'i Bell; Danny Hylton; Elijah Adebayo, Cameron Jerome

Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction

Coventry City have played out back-to-back winless outings. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four home league games and will be relishing their chances ahead of Tuesday's game.

Luton Town are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one in their nine games prior. They will be looking to get their campaign back on track and should be able to do so this week.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Luton Town

