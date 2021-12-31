Coventry City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to snap their six-game winless run and move into the playoff places, Coventry City welcome Luton Town to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

The visitors will take to the pitch for the first time in almost three weeks, having seen each of their last three games postponed due to COVID-19 infections.

Coventry City failed to move into the promotion playoff places last Wednesday as they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat against Millwall.

They are now winless in each of their last six games, picking up four wins and two draws since November’s 3-2 win over Bristol City.

With 34 points from 23 games, Coventry City are currently 10th in the EFL Championship table, two points off Huddersfield Town in the final playoffs spot.

Meanwhile, after seeing their last three games postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases, Luton Town will take to the pitch for the first time since their 1-1 draw with Fulham on 11 December.

Prior to that, Nathan Jones’ men claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Blackpool to snap their run of four games without a win.

Luton Town are currently 14th on the log after claiming 29 points from their opening 22 Championship games.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Head-To-Head

Coventry City boast the clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 41 wins from the last 85 meetings between the teams. Luton Town have picked up 27 victories within that time, while 17 games have ended in draws.

Coventry City Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Luton Town Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Coventry City vs Luton Town Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City will once again take to the pitch without Martyn Waghorn and Gustavo Hamer, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Martyn Waghorn, Gustavo Hamer

Suspended: None

Luton Town

The visitors will be without the services of Harry Cornick and Luke Berry, who have been sidelined through calf and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: Harry Cornick, Luke Berry

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Shea; Kal Naismith, Sonny Bradley, Reece Burke; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Admiral Muskwe, Elijah Adebayo

Coventry City vs Luton Town Prediction

Coventry City have struggled for form in recent weeks and head into the game without a win in six straight games. The visitors are unbeaten in each of their last six games against the hosts and we predict they will claim all three points as they head into the game in stronger form.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Luton Town

Edited by Peter P