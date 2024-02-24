Coventry City vs Maidstone United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2024

Coventry City return to action in the FA Cup when they play host to Maidstone United at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Monday.

George Elokobi’s men caused the biggest upset in the fourth round when they knocked out Ipswich Town and the English amateur side will look to continue their fairytale cup run.

Coventry City suffered a fresh blow in their quest for a playoff place as they fell to a 3-0 thrashing against Preston North End on Friday.

Mark Robins’ men have now dropped to ninth place in the EFL Championship table, four points adrift of sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Coventry now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they have brushed aside Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday en route to the fifth round.

Maidstone United, on the other hand, suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Aveley FC in the National League last Monday.

Elokobi’s men have now lost nine of their 33 league matches while claiming 15 wins and nine draws to collect 54 points and sit eighth in the National League standings.

Maidstone turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they edged out Barrow and Stevenage in the first two rounds before claiming a shock 2-1 victory over Championship side Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium on January 27.

Coventry City vs Maidstone United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Coventry City and Maidstone United, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

The Sky Blues are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Maidstone United have failed to win seven of their last eight games, losing six and picking up one draw since late November

Coventry are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home games across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws since the start of November.

Coventry City vs Maidstone United Prediction

Maidstone United will need to be at their best at the Coventry Building Society Arena as they look to cause another upset in the FA Cup. However, Coventry City have been near impenetrable at home in the last few months and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Maidstone United

Coventry City vs Maidstone United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Coventry City’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the Sky Blues’ last 10 outings)