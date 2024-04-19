Coventry City vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

Coventry City will look to punch above their weight and land a telling blow as they take on Manchester United in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

Coventry City secured an unexpected victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers to book a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It was a truly exhilarating contest that swung one way and then another with the drama staying alive and reaching its zenith deep into second-half stoppage time.

Ellis Simms opened the scoring for Coventry City before Wolves looked set to steal it at the death thanks to goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno within the last seven minutes of normal time. But Simms struck again for Coventry in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to keep his side in the contest.

Haji Wright then secured the winner for the Sky Blues in the dying embers of the game to send Coventry's travelling fans into euphoria. This will just be Coventry's second-ever FA Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also had to climb a mountain to reach the final four of the FA Cup. Drawn against arch-rivals Liverpool in the quarter-finals, the Red Devils weren't given much chance.

Liverpool looked like they were on the brink of winning it on two separate occasions. Jurgen Klopp's men were leading 2-1 until Antony's 87th-minute equalizer brought United back into it.

However, Harvey Elliott gave Liverpool the lead yet again in extra time. But United would equalize again through Marcus Rashford before Amad Diallo stole it at the death to send Old Trafford into a frenzy. It was one of those epic nights at the Theatre of Dreams and when it comes alive, there's nothing quite like it.

Coventry City vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have emerged victorious in 13 of their last 15 meetings with Coventry City in all competitions.

This is the first meeting between the Red Devils and Coventry City since the 1986-87 season where Coventry beat United 1-0 in the fourth round on the way to winning the trophy.

This is Manchester United's 32nd FA Cup semi-final tie, the most of any side to have played in the competition.

Manchester United are vying to reach the final of the FA Cup in successive seasons for the first time since a run of three between 1994 and 1996.

This is only Coventry City's second-ever FA Cup semi-final.

Coventry City vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United are vulnerable at the back but they have goals in them. Despite their defensive troubles, the Red Devils have shown enough resolve to have us put our money on them against Coventry City.

This should be a rather comfortable win for United with some of their attackers in pretty solid form.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-3 Manchester United

Coventry City vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

