Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Coventry City host Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday (August 12) in the Championship.

The hosts opened their league campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City. Coventry took the lead via a Kyle McFadzean strike early in the second half before their opponents scored two late goals to take the win.

They then lost 2-1 to Wimbledon in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, once again taking the lead before conceding twice in the final ten minutes. Coventry are 16th in the league table with zero points.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, also suffered defeat in their league opener last weekend, losing 1-0 to Millwall despite dominating possession for large swathes. They, however, returned to winning ways in the EFL Cup on Tuesday with a 3-2 comeback win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 55 competitive meetings, both Coventry and Middlesbrough have won 19 games apiece.

Coventry are unbeaten in four games in the fixture.

Middlesbrough have not scored in three of their last four games in the fixture.

Coventry are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Boro are one of two teams in the Championship this season that didn't score on the opening day.

Middlesbrough were the second-highest-scoring side in the English second tier last season, netting 84 times.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Coventry are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six competitive outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's latest result snapped their four-game winless streak. However, they have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Coventry 1-0 Middlesbrough

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last six matchups.)