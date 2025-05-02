Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Coventry City lock horns with Middlesbrough on the 46th and final matchday of the Championship season on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are coming off a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Luton Town last weekend. Jay Dasilva of Coventry was sent off in the 13th minute before Luton's Liam Walsh followed suit midway through the second half.

Just as it seemed like a stalemate would ensue, Shandon Baptiste bagged a dramatic 90th-minute winner to give all three points to Luton. The defeat gave Luton a fighting chance of avoiding the drop, lifting them above the relegation zone, in 21st.

Despite back-to-back defeats, the Sky Blues are in pole position to grab one of the two remaining play-off spots, being sixth with 66 points from 45 games, winning 19. Lampard's side need to avoid dropping points, though. While a win will confirm a play-off berth, a draw will leave them relying on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Neil Bausor's Middlesbrough are fresh off a goalless home draw with Norwich City last weekend, leaving their play-off hopes in the balance. Boro are ninth with 64 points from 45 games, winning 18.

Besides needing a win, they need Millwall and Blackburn to drop points, or Bristol City to lose and Millwall or Blackburn to win, to ensure a top-6 finish and play-off football.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head record and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Middlesbrough Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 58 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Middlesbrough 22-19, including a 3-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Coventry are unbeaten in seven games in the fixture - all in the Championship (including play-offs) - winning five, including the last four.

The Sky Blues have lost just once in seven home games - all in the Championship - winning six, including the last two.

Boro have won just once in five outings on the road - all in the Championship - losing three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: L-L-W-D-W; Middlesbrough: D-L-W-L-L

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough prediction

It's a must-win game for both sides, especially Middlesbrough, who cannot return empty-handed from their trip to Coventry to have a chance of play-off football, while Coventry will drop out of top-6 reckoning with a loss.

In terms of head-to-head, Coventry hold a slight lead but have dominated the fixture recently, winning four of their last five league games, drawing the other. Boro have lost their last three league trips to Coventry without scoring.

Despite both teams being winless in two games, expect Coventry to continue their recent dominance in the fixture and eke out a win.

Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Middlesbrough

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough betting tips

Tip-1: Coventry City to win

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept one clean sheet in four games.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last three meetings have had at least two goals.)

