Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Coventry City and Middlesbrough will battle for three points at the Coventry Building Society Arena in matchday 12 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 1).

Both teams are coming off goalless draws before the international break. The hosts shared the spoils at Birmingham City, while Middlesbrough were held at home by Rotherham.

The stalemate means the two teams remain in the relegation zone. Boro are 22nd having garnered only ten points from as many games.

Coventry, meanwhile, occupy the bottom spot and have just three points after seven games; they have three outstanding fixtures, though.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed 51 times. Middlesbrough have a slightly better record with 19 wins to Coventry's 17.

Their most recent meeting came in January, whereBoro claimed a 1-0 victory at home.

Coventry are the only team in the EFL Championship yet to win a game this season. The Sky Blues have also not taken the lead in their last four games at home.

Middlesbrough are yet to win away this season, losing three and drawing one, However, manager Chris Wilder has a 100% win record in three games he has managed against Coventry.

Coventry have not won nine of their last 12 games against Boro (losing five), but all three wins in this sequence have come at home.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

The two teams are embroiled in off-field drama, Coventry are facing questions over their stadium, while Chris Wilder's future as Middlesbrough manager is uncertain.

Nevertheless, both teams will attempt to put that behind them when they take to the field seeking to boost their chances of staying in the division.

Coventry City @Coventry_City 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬



✍️ To celebrate the release of



🤝 Follow us, RT and like this post to enter - and good luck!



#PUSB 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬✍️ To celebrate the release of #FIFA23 , we're giving away a copy of the new game (PS5 or Xbox Series X) signed by Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and manager Mark Robins.🤝 Follow us, RT and like this post to enter - and good luck! 🎁 𝗚𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗬 🎁✍️ To celebrate the release of #FIFA23, we're giving away a copy of the new game (PS5 or Xbox Series X) signed by Callum O'Hare, Gustavo Hamer, Viktor Gyokeres and manager Mark Robins.🤝 Follow us, RT and like this post to enter - and good luck!#PUSB https://t.co/jrQHSWxyRH

Coventry have had a disastrous start to their campaign and need to register their first win. Their chances have been boosted by the fact that they have won two of their last three home games against Boro.

Although either team could win here, the two teams could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Middlesbrough

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far