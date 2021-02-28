Coventry City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Coventry City will welcome Middlesbrough to St Andrew's on Tuesday for a matchday 34 fixture in the EFL Championship. Both sides come into this fixture on the back of 1-1 draws, with Coventry City held by Blackburn Rovers, while Middlesbrough shared the spoils with Cardiff City.

Coventry City find themselves looking over their shoulders as they are currently in 20th spot on the table, five points above the dropzone.

Middlesbrough are fairly comfortable in ninth place but harbor promotion hopes via the playoffs and need all three points to boost their chances of making the top six.

“An inspired last throw of the dice from the bench ensured Boro claimed a draw.” 📰💻 #UTB https://t.co/51L05clHk9 — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) February 28, 2021

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

This will be the 49th meeting between the sides. Middlesbrough have the slight advantage with 17 wins compared to 16 for Coventry City. A draw was played out on 15 occasions in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when two goals in the final 10 minutes from Britt Assombalonga and Djed Spence gave Middlesbrough a 2-0 home win.

Neither side has impressed in recent weeks, with Middlesbrough's run of just two wins from their last nine games hampering their qualification hopes. The hosts have been consistent in their inconsistency throughout the season and have just one win from their last eight games.

Coventry City form guide: D-L-W-L-L

Middlesbrough form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Advertisement

🎥 WATCH:



Here are the highlights from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/1JEL1mar9I — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 28, 2021

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Sky Bet Championship

Coventry City

Two players are ruled out for the hosts through injury. Matt Godden (foot) and Jodi Jones (ACL) are both unavailable for selection.

Manager Mark Robins will also be without defender Leo Skiri Østigård after the 21-year-old was sent off against Blackburn.

Injuries: Jodi Jones, Matt Godden

Suspension: Leo Skiri Østigård

Advertisement

Middlesbrough v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

Middlesbrough

Three players are ruled out for Boro through injury. Yannick Bolasie (knock), Ashley Fletcher (hamstring) and Marcus Browne (ACL) are unavailable.

There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Warnock.

Injuries: Yannick Bolasie, Marcus Browne, Ashley Fletcher

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ben Wilson; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Michael Rose; Sam McCallum, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Jordan Shipley, Callum O'Hare; Tyler Walker

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcus Bettinelli; Marc Bola, Paddy McNair, Dael Fry, Anfernee Djiskteel; Johnny Howson, Sam Morsy; Marvin Johnson, George Saville, Duncan Watmore; Britt Assombalonga

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough's poor form means that they cannot exactly be counted upon to get the job done. Both sides have relatively open styles of play, suggesting that goals could flow in this fixture.

However, the visitors might just do enough to nick a narrow victory against an even poorer side.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Middlesbrough