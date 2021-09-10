Coventry City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City host Middlesbrough at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the EFL Championship on Sunday with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Coventry are currently seventh in the league with a win on Saturday potentially taking them up to third. Mark Robins' side have been in inconsistent form, having lost three of their last five fixtures.

The Sky Blues will know that this will be a great opportunity to climb up the table with a win against a poor Middlesbrough side.

Middlesbrough have had a terrible start to the season and have only won one game so far this campaign. Neil Warnock's side are currently 13th in the table and will be going into the game following two back-to-back draws against Derby County and Blackburn.

Boro will look to turn their fortunes around with a win against Coventry on Saturday.

Both teams will be looking to secure victory for different reasons and that should make Saturday's game a feisty matchup.

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Middlesbrough are the favorites based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of the last five meetings, with Coventry City only winning one.

Middlesbrough came from behind to win 2-1 the last time the two sides met back in March. Goals from Grant Hall and George Saville secured all three points for Boro after an own goal by Anfernee Dijksteel put Coventry ahead early in the game.

Coventry City Form Guide: L-L-W-W-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Sam Morsy will be a huge miss for Middlesbrough

Coventry City

Coventry City have no new injury worries following their 2-0 loss against QPR last time out.

Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Sam Morsy was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Blackburn and is unavailable for the game. New signings James Lea Siliki and Andraz Sporar should make their debuts for the club as well.

Marcus Browne is still out injured, while Onel Hernandez is unavailable for the game after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Injured: Marcus Browne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sam Morsy

COVID-19: Onel Hernandez

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Julien Da Costa; Callum O'Hare; Martyn Waghorn, Viktor Gyokeres

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Patrick McNair; Isaiah Jones, Jonathan Howson, Marcus Tavernier, James Lea Siliki, Anfernee Dijksteel; Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore

Coventry City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Coventry City have had a better season than Middlesbrough so far and that should come to the fore on Saturday.

We predict Coventry City will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Middlesbrough

