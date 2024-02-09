Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Coventry City and Millwall bring round 31 of the EFL Championship to an end when they square off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Joe Edwards’ men suffering a narrow defeat against Hull City.

Coventry City returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in their FA Cup fourth-round clash last Tuesday.

Prior to that, the Sky Blues saw their 12-game unbeaten run come to an end on February 3 when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Norwich City in the Championship.

With 44 points from 30 matches, Coventry are currently seventh in the league table, just one point behind sixth-placed Hull City in the final playoff spot.

Millwall, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last Saturday as they suffered a slender 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Edwards’ side have now gone five consecutive games without a win, claiming one draw and losing four, including a 3-2 defeat against Leicester City in the FA Cup on January 6.

Millwall are currently 16th in the Championship table, level on 33 points with Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers, and just five points above the relegation zone.

Coventry City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 33 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides, Coventry City hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Millwall have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Coventry City are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and four draws since October’s 2-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion.

Millwall have picked up just one win in their last seven away matches while losing five and claiming one draw since mid-November.

Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction

Buoyed by their midweek victory over Sheffield, Coventry City will head into Sunday’s clash with sky-high confidence.

The Sky Blues take on a floundering Millwall side who have failed to win their last five games and we fancy them claiming all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Millwall

Coventry City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (The Sky Blues have opened the scoring in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)