Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2023

Round 32 of the EFL Championship gets underway on Tuesday when Coventry City play host to Millwall at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Lions head into the midweek clash on a run of two successive wins over the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Coventry City failed to find their feet last Saturday as they played out a 1-1 home draw with Luton Town.

Prior to that, the Sky Blues secured a 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town on January 28 which saw their six-game winless run come to an end, before suffering a 1-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion six days later.

Coventry City are currently 14th in the EFL Championship table after picking up 39 points from 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Millwall continued their hunt for a playoff spot as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 win at QPR last Saturday.

The Lions are currently unbeaten in three straight league matches, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

With 46 points from 29 matches, Millwall are currently fifth in the EFL Championship table, albeit with two games in hand.

Coventry City vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 78 meetings between the teams, Millwall hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Coventry have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Gary Rowett’s side are unbeaten in three consecutive matches against the Sky Blues, claiming two wins and one draw since a 6-1 hammering in May 2021.

Coventry have managed just one win in their last nine matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming three draws since December.

Millwall are unbeaten in three consecutive matches, while they have lost just one of their last eight matches since the first week of December.

Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction

Coventry City have struggled for form in recent weeks, but they head into Tuesday unbeaten in nine of their last 10 league matches on home soil. While the Lions will set out to secure a third straight win over the hosts, we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Millwall

Coventry City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of the last eight meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes