Coventry City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Coventry City and Millwall kick-off matchday 25 of the EFL Championship when they square off at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday.

The visitors will head into the game aiming to get one over the hosts having failed to win any of the last three meetings between the sides.

Coventry City continue to struggle for form in the EFL Championship as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Huddersfield Town last time out.

Mark Robins’s side have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five outings, stretching back to early November’s thrilling 3-2 win over Bristol City.

With 34 points from 22 games, the Sky Blues are currently 10th on the log, but could rise into the playoff places with all three points on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Millwall failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Peterborough United.

This followed an impressive 3-1 win over Birmingham City which saw their run of four games without a victory come to an end.

With 30 points from 22 games, the Lions are currently 12th on the log, two points and two paces behind Wednesday’s hosts.

Coventry City vs Millwall Head-To-Head

Coventry boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 31 wins from their last 76 encounters. Millwall have picked up one fewer win, while the spoils have been shared on 15 different occasions.

Coventry City Form Guide: D-L-D-D-D

Millwall Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

Coventry City vs Millwall Team News

Coventry City

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Jake Clarke-Salter and Martyn Waghorn. Gustavo Hamer has returned to training from his injury but is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Jake Clarke-Salter, Martyn Waghorn

Doubtful: Gustavo Hamer

Suspended: None

Millwall

Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard and Connor Mahoney are all on the Millwall injury table and will sit out Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Daniel Ballard, Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Simon Moore; Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Liam Kelly, Josh Eccles, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Millwall Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bartosz Bialkowski; Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper; Seyi Ojo, Billy Mitchell, George Saville, Dan McNamara; Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace; Benik Afobe

Coventry City vs Millwall Prediction

Coventry City will head into the game seeking a morale-boosting win after failing to win any of their last five games on the spin. They boast the division’s fourth-best record on home turf and we predict they will make use of their home advantage once again and claim all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Millwall

Edited by Shardul Sant