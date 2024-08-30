Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August, 2024

Coventry City play Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in opposite halves of the points table, with Coventry winning once in three games and Norwich none.

Mark Robins' Coventry are fresh off a 1-0 home win over Oxford United in midweek in the EFL Cup second round, with Brandon Thomas-Asante scoring the winner three minutes shy of the hour mark.

In their previous Championship outing, the Sky Blues drew 1-1 at Bristol City last week. After George Tanner's opener for Bristol in first-half stoppage time, Kasey Palmer's 76th-minute equaliser forced a share of the spoils, leaving Coventry ninth in the standings with four points.

Meanwhile, Johannes Thorup's Norwich are coming off a 4-0 midweek defeat at Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup second round, conceding the opener inside two minutes and thrice after the break,

They haven't fared much better in the Championship, drawing 1-1 at home to Sheffield United last week, with Josh Sargent's 22nd-minute opener for Norwich getting cancelled out by Oliver Luke Arblaster nine minutes later. With two points from three games, the Canaries are just above the relegation zone, in 20th place.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Norwich Championship clash at the Coventry Building Society Arena:

Coventry City vs Norwich City head-to-head and key numbers

In 128 games across competitions, Coventry lead Norwich 54-38, but their last meeting saw Norwich win 2-1 at home in the Championship in February.

The Canaries are unbeaten in 10 games against Coventry, winning seven.

Coventry have won two of their last five competitive home games, losing thrice.

Norwich have one win in their last five road outings, losing their last four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: W-D-W-W-L; Norwich: L-D-D-W-L

Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction

Neither side have hit the ground running in the Championship, with Norwich still looking for their first win of the season after three games.

Coventry and Norwich experienced contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup in midweek. But despite their slow start to the season, especially in the league, the Canaries will be buoyed by their encouraging recent record against Coventry, going unbeaten in eight league meetings since 2009, winning five.

However, Coventry have won their last two home games, while Norwich have lost four straight on the road. Considering that, expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Norwich City

Coventry City vs Norwich City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Coventry to keep a clean sheet: No (The Sky Blues haven't kept one against Norwich in 11 games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last 12 meetings have produced at least two goals.)

