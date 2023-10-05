Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City and Norwich City lock horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts picked up back-to-back victories for the first time this season as they scraped a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday. That followed a comfortable 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on September 30, which snapped their six-game winless run.

With 14 points from 10 games, Mark Robins’ side are 13th in the standings, level on points with 14th-placed Millwall.

Meanwhile, Norwich were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Swansea City. Before that, David Wagner’s men snapped their three-match losing streak on September 30 with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City at Carrow Road.

Norwich are seventh in the points table with 16 points.

Coventry City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 54 wins from the last 126 meetings, Coventry boast a superior record in the fixture.

Norwich have picked up 37 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 35 times.

The Canaries are on a four-game winning streak against Coventry and are unbeaten in last nine meetings, claiming seven wins, since a 2-1 loss in February 2009.

Coventry are unbeaten at home this season, winning twice in five games.

Norwich have lost their last four away games across competitions, conceding 12 goals and scoring five since a 1-0 win over Bristol City in the EFL Cup in August.

Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction

After a solid start to the season, Norwich appear to have run out of steam. However, Coventry have put together a string of impressive performances recently and should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: Coventry 2-1 Norwich

Coventry City vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Coventry's last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five clashes.)