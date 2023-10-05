Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City and Norwich City lock horns at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday (October 7).
The hosts picked up back-to-back victories for the first time this season as they scraped a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday. That followed a comfortable 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers on September 30, which snapped their six-game winless run.
With 14 points from 10 games, Mark Robins’ side are 13th in the standings, level on points with 14th-placed Millwall.
Meanwhile, Norwich were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Swansea City. Before that, David Wagner’s men snapped their three-match losing streak on September 30 with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City at Carrow Road.
Norwich are seventh in the points table with 16 points.
Coventry City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 54 wins from the last 126 meetings, Coventry boast a superior record in the fixture.
- Norwich have picked up 37 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 35 times.
- The Canaries are on a four-game winning streak against Coventry and are unbeaten in last nine meetings, claiming seven wins, since a 2-1 loss in February 2009.
- Coventry are unbeaten at home this season, winning twice in five games.
- Norwich have lost their last four away games across competitions, conceding 12 goals and scoring five since a 1-0 win over Bristol City in the EFL Cup in August.
Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction
After a solid start to the season, Norwich appear to have run out of steam. However, Coventry have put together a string of impressive performances recently and should come away with a narrow win.
Prediction: Coventry 2-1 Norwich
Coventry City vs Norwich City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Coventry
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Coventry's last six games.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last five clashes.)