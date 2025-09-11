Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Coventry City renew acquaintances with Norwich City in the fifth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the standings, with Coventry being one of four unbeaten teams in the competition.
Frank Lampard's Coventry were held to a 2-2 draw at Oxford United in their most recent league outing two weeks ago. Haji Wright put the visitors in front after 12 minutes, but Will Lankshear responded for Oxford seven minutes later.
Victor Topp (37') gave the Sky Blues a half-time lead, but the three points weren't to be, as Cameron Brannagan restored parity for the hosts 15 minutes from time. The draw snapped Coventry's two-game winning streak, keeping them fifth in the points table, with eight points from four games, winning two.
Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Norwich are fresh off a 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers a fortnight ago. Following Sean McLoughlin's 44th-minute dismissal for Norwich, Josh Sargeant gave the visitors a half-time lead.
Sargeant struck again, this time in second-half stoppage time, as the Canaries moved up to 11th in the standings, with six points from four outings, winning two.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Coventry-Norwich Championship skirmish at the Coventry Building Society Arena:
Coventry City vs Norwich City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 130 meetings across competitions, Coventry lead Norwich 54-40 but lost their last matchup, 2-1 away in the Championship in January.
- Norwich are unbeaten in 12 games against the Sky Blues, winning nine, including the last three.
- Coventry have won three of their last five home games across competitions, including two this season, losing one.
- Norwich have won thrice in their last five road outings across competitions, losing once, with all three wins coming this campaign.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Coventry: D-L-W-W-W; Norwich: W-L-L-W-W
Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction
Both teams have made decent starts to the season, especially Coventry, who are just four points off leaders Middlesbrough, although both sides went out of the EFL Cup in the second round.
In terms of head-to-head, Coventry have an advantage but haven't beaten the Canaries in 12 games, including 10 in the Championship, since a 2-1 road win in the Championship in February 2009.
However, considering Coventry's goal-rich start to the season, expect Lampard's side to take the win.
Prediction: Coventry City 3-1 Norwich City
Coventry City vs Norwich City betting tips
Tip-1: Coventry to win
Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have scored in four of their last five matchups.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)