Coventry City vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City are set to play host to Norwich City on Wednesday at St. Andrew's for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Coventry City come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Mick McCarthy's Cardiff City on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium. A brace from Wales international Kieffer Moore and a goal from winger Josh Murphy ensured victory for Cardiff City. Scottish defender Dominic Hyam scored the consolation goal for Coventry City.

Norwich City, on the other hand, beat Michael O'Neill's Stoke City 4-1 on Saturday at Carrow Road. A brace from Finnish striker Teemu Pukki and goals from midfielder Todd Cantwell and star forward Emiliano Buendia secured the win for the Canaries. Former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell scored the sole goal for Stoke City.

Coventry City vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Norwich City hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost three and drawn three.

How are we feeling this morning? 😃 pic.twitter.com/maIRWS7yxM — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 14, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last month in the 3rd round of the FA Cup, with Norwich City beating Coventry City 2-0. First-half goals from Scotland international Kenny McLean and forward Jordan Hugill sealed the deal for Norwich City.

Coventry City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-L-D-W

Norwich City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-D-D-W

Coventry City vs Norwich City Team News

Coventry City

Coventry City will be without winger Jodi Jones, right-back Fankaty Dabo and striker Matt Godden, while there are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Liam Kelly. Young defender Sam McCallum is unavailable.

Injured: Jodi Jones, Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden

Doubtful: Liam Kelly

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sam McCallum

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City manager Daniel Farke will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Michael McGovern and German midfielder Marco Stiepermann, while there are doubts over the availability of forward Jordan Hugill and right-back Sam Byram.

Injured: Marco Stiepermann, Michael McGovern

Doubtful: Sam Byram, Jordan Hugill

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marko Marosi, Michael Rose, Leo Ostigard, Dominic Hyam, Julien Dacosta, Jamie Allen, Matty James, Kyle McFadzean, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O'Hare, Maxime Biamou

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Oliver Skipp, Kenny McLean, Emiliano Buendia, Mario Vrancic, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

This is the goat,

We call him Teemu pic.twitter.com/uLE0Xah6qu — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 14, 2021

Coventry City vs Norwich City Prediction

Coventry City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, having won only one of their last five league games. They are now three points ahead of 22nd-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have a game in hand.

Norwich City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, a point ahead of second-placed Brentford. The Canaries have struggled recently, but their win over Stoke City could prove to be crucial.

Norwich City should be able to triumph here.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-1 Norwich City

