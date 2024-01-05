Coventry City vs Oxford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Coventry City will welcome Oxford United to the Coventry Building Society Arena for an FA Cup third round tie on Saturday (January 6th).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 comeback away win over Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship. Joshua Coburn put Boro ahead just past the half-hour mark but Tatsuhiro Sakamoto drew the game level four minutes later. Haji Wright gave the visitors the lead in the 58th minute while Sakamoto made the result safe with his second goal of the game.

Oxford United, meanwhile, also came from behind to claim maximum points during their 2-1 away win over Charlton Athletic in League One. Chem Campbell broke the deadlock in the fifth minute but the lead was canceled by Mark Harris' 22nd-minute leveler. Oisin Smyth scored the match-winner with five minutes left in regulation time.

The Yellows will now turn their focus to the FA Cup after booking their spot at this stage with a 2-0 home win over Grimsby in the last round in December 2023.

Coventry City vs Oxford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides. Coventry City have eight wins to their name, Oxford were victorious on five occasions while one game ended in a draw.

That stalemate came in their most recent clash in August 2019 when they canceled each other out in a 3-3 stalemate in League One.

Six of Oxford United's last seven games, including each of the last five have produced three goals or more.

Coventry City are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run (four wins).

Coventry's City's 2-2 draw with Swansea in their most recent home game ended a run of nine successive games in front of their fans to produce under 2.5 goals.

Coventry City vs Oxford Prediction

Coventry City have been on a positive run of form in the last few months and will fancy their chances of making it eight games without defeat here. The Sky Blues have rediscovered their scoring boots, scoring at least twice in each of their last four games.

Oxford United have alternated between a win and a loss in their last five games and will be keen to end this sequence, having won in their most recent game.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Oxford

Coventry City vs Oxford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals