Coventry City vs Peterborough United prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Coventry City take on Peterborough United at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday.

The visitors face a stern test as they take on an opposing side they have failed to pick up a win against in each of their last five encounters.

Coventry City were denied a third win on the spin last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Millwall.

In an end-to-end contest, Viktor Gyökeres opened the scoring after nine minutes, before George Saville restored parity 12 minutes later.

Prior to that, Coventry City saw off Middlesbrough and Cardiff City, scoring three goals and conceding nine.

This upturn in form has seen Mark Robins’ men rise to fourth place in the EFL Championship table, level on 16 points with West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United ended their losing streak last time out as they claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over 10-man Birmingham City.

In a game where Gary Gardner saw red, Harlee Dean scored an own goal inside the opening minute of the game before Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jorge Grant widened the margin.

Prior to that, Darren Ferguson’s men failed to taste victory in their last five outings, picking up one draw and losing their most recent four outings.

The result last time out saw Peterborough United rise out of the relegation zone. They are currently 21st on the log, level on points with Swansea City.

Coventry City vs Peterborough United Head-To-Head

Coventry City head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from their previous 21 meetings. Peterborough United have picked up five wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Coventry City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Peterborough United Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Coventry City vs Peterborough United Team News

Coventry City

The hosts remain without the services of Josh Eccles, who is currently recuperating from an injury.

Injured: Josh Eccles

Suspended: None

Peterborough United

Mark Beevers, Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones and Joel Randall will all sit out the game through injuries. There are no suspensions in the Peterborough United camp.

Injured: Mark Beevers, Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones, Joel Randall

Suspended: None

Coventry City vs Peterborough United Predicted XI

Coventry Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Sheaf, Todd Kane; Callum O'Hare; Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn

Peterborough United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Christy Pym; Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight; Joe Ward, Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Dan Butler; Joe Grant; Siriki Dembele, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Coventry City vs Peterborough United Prediction

Peterborough United head into the game fresh off the back of a morale-boosting win and will be looking to carry the momentum into Friday’s game.

However, they face a rampant Coventry City side who have hit their stride this season and are in the top four spots. We predict Coventry will claim all three points in this one.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Peterborough United

