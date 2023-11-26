Coventry City vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | November 28th 2023

Coventry City will welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Coventry Building Society Arena for an EFL Championship midweek clash on Tuesday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a crushing 3-0 away victory over Millwall on Saturday. Matt Godden, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ben Sheaf all found the back of the net to guide the Sky Blues to victory.

Plymouth, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Sunderland. Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz scored first-half goals to inspire the victory.

The respective victories left both sides tied on 19 points in 19th and 20th spots respectively. Plymouth are one spot higher based on goal difference.

Coventry City vs Plymouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Plymouth have 28 wins to their name, Coventry City were victorious on 23 occasions while 11 games ended in a draw.

This will be their first meeting since January 2019 when Plymouth claimed a 2-1 home win in League One.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Five of Coventry City's last five Championship games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Plymouth have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games.

Coventry City have drawn five of their last seven league games at home.

There have been at least two goals scored in the first half in each of Plymouth's last five games in the Championship.

Coventry City vs Plymouth Prediction

The international break gave Coventry City a chance to hit the reset button, with the Sky Blues claiming a comfortable win on their return to action. The victory over Millwall ended a run of five games without a win for Mark Robins' side and helped put further distance between themselves and the bottom three. This is a far cry from the form that saw them make it to the playoff final last season.

Plymouth are relishing their return to the Championship and also claimed a win of their own over the weekend. It is on their travels that Steven Schumacher's side have struggled, as they are yet to win a game on the road after eight attempts.

Coventry have tended to draw games at home and there is little to separate the two sides in the table. However, we are backing the hosts to build on their weekend victory with a first win at home in four games.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Plymouth

Coventry City vs Plymouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals