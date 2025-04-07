Coventry City vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2025

Coventry City will host Portsmouth at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways and move back into the playoff qualification spots.

The Sky Blues put up a solid performance but were unable to come away with any points in their 2-1 loss to Burnley during the weekend, marking their third loss in four games after winning each of their previous five. The hosts have dropped to seventh place following their recent lapses but will be hopeful of moving back into the top six by securing results against weaker opponents in the final weeks of the season.

Andre Dozzell’s 80th-minute equalizer was not enough to earn Portsmouth a point as they conceded again in the 87th minute of their 2-1 loss to Millwall on Saturday. The visitors, who now sit in 17th place, just four points clear of the relegation zone, have struggled all season and will be keen to get results in their final six games to ensure safety.

Coventry City vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 47 previous occasions going into this midweek fixture. Coventry have won 19 of those matches, 10 have ended in draws while Portsmouth have won the remaining 18.

The hosts have managed just one win in the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors have been in fine goal-scoring form in recent meetings against Coventry, with 11 goals scored across the last five.

Portsmouth picked up a comprehensive 4-1 victory when the sides met earlier this season in December.

Only Leeds United (79), Norwich City (62) and Middlesbrough (61) have scored more goals in the English second division this season than Coventry (57).

Portsmouth have the joint-second worst defensive record in the league with 63 goals conceded after 40 games played. Only bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle (78) have shipped more.

Coventry City vs Portsmouth Prediction

The Sky Blues are comfortable favorites going into Wednesday's game and will only need to get past their recent losses to ensure they get all three points.

Pompey are unlikely to get a win against a considerably better side as they have the second-worst away record in the division, with only two wins out of 20 games on the road.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Portsmouth

Coventry City vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts’ last eight matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the visitors' last four matches)

