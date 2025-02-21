Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Coventry City play host to Preston North End at the Coventry Building Society Arena in round 34 of EFL Championship on Saturday. The Sky Blues have failed to win any of their last 14 games against the visitors since January 2013 and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor 12-year run.

Coventry City continued their resurgence under head coach Frank Lampard as they secured a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the Hillsborough Stadium last Saturday.

The Sky Blues have now won six of their last seven league matches — scoring 10 goals and keeping four clean sheets in that time — after having managed just seven victories from their first 26 games.

This upturn in form has seen Coventry City surge into playoff contention as they now sit seventh in the Championship table with 47 points from 33 games, one point behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the final playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Preston North End needed a second-half belter from Emil Riis Jakobsen to salvage a 1-1 draw against Millwall at the Deepdale Stadium last time out.

Paul Heckingbottom's men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming two draws and two wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on February 8.

With 42 points from 33 matches, Preston North End are currently 15th in the Championship standings, level on points with 14th-placed Millwall.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Preston North End boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Coventry City have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Preston are on a three-game winning streak against the Sky Blues and are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings, claiming nine wins and five draws since a 3-2 loss in January 2013.

Coventry are unbeaten in eight of their last nine Championship home games — claiming five wins and three draws — with a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United on February 5 being the exception.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

While Preston are on a dominant run against Coventry, the Sky Blues have turned a corner since Lampard assumed position at the helm of affairs. Coventry have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to come away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Preston North End

Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Coventry to win

Tip 2: First to score - Coventry (The Sky Blues have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last 10 outings)

