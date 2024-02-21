Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2024

Coventry City and Preston North End get the ball rolling in round 34 of the EFL Championship when they go head-to-head on Friday.

Both sides find themselves separated by just two points in a heated race for the playoff places and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City continued their surge into the playoff places as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium last Saturday.

The Sky Blues have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming one draw and three wins, including a 4-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on February 6.

With 51 points from 33 matches, Coventry are currently seventh in the Championship table, level on points with eighth-placed Norwich City and three points adrift of the playoff places.

Elsewhere, Preston North End turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they fought back from two goals behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers on home turf.

Prior to that, Ryan Lowe’s men were on a three-game winning streak, scoring seven goals and keeping one clean sheet since the start of February.

With 49 points from 33 matches, Preston North End are currently ninth in the league standings, two points and two places behind Friday’s hosts.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Preston North End hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 21 of the last 47 meetings between the sides.

Coventry City have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Preston are unbeaten in their last 12 games against the Sky Blues, claiming seven wins and five draws since a 3-2 loss in January 2013.

Coventry are unbeaten in their last 11 home games across all competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws since October’s 2-0 loss against West Bromwich Albion.

Preston are on a run of five consecutive games without defeat, claiming three wins and two draws since a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on January 21.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

Coventry City and Preston North End know they must avoid any slip-ups in their race for a playoff spot and we expect both sides to go all out for the win this weekend.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End

Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five encounters)